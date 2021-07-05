Routledge takes title

THOMAS OLDERSHAW won the Jubilee Cup competition at Henley Golf Club on Saturday.

The former Henley cricketer took the top spot with a score of nett 65, ahead of John Acton, with nett 68 on countback, who finished in front of Peter Craig, Nick Grainger and Andy Fairhall.

The Seniors Club Championship was held on Monday with a field of more than 100 competitors.

Mike Lynskey took the title with a round of 72. Anthony Allen was runner-up with a 74, beating Steve Webb on countback.

At Badgemore Park Golf Club, John Routledge, Calum Miller and Dave Haddock fought for this year’s men’s Club Championship and Directors Trophy.

Haddock put in a sterling performance on Saturday but on Sunday, Routledge and Miller finished the second round as joint leaders on a gross score of 144 each.

Haddock was in third place on I48, although he was consoled with the best nett score to win the Directors Trophy.

The tied duo then played a four-hole play-off to decide the winner, which was won by Routledge.

Miller, as runner-up, won the Gus Drake trophy.