Cup win for Rayner

GORING library is to stage a children’s fun day ... [more]
Monday, 12 July 2021
ADRIAN RAYNER claimed last weekend’s Hemani Challenge Cup competition at Henley Golf Club with a net 64 score.
On a day of low scoring, Rayner claimed the title by one shot from in form Andy Fairhall who shot a net 65. Gerald Davies finished third with a net 66 two shots clear of Chris Fisher in fourth place.
Meanwhile, Tobias Pinnington won the junior Jilly Roger Trophy. Pinnington won on countback with 34 points from Harvey Cooper.
12 July 2021
More News:
POLL: Have your say