Cup win for Rayner

ADRIAN RAYNER claimed last weekend’s Hemani Challenge Cup competition at Henley Golf Club with a net 64 score.

On a day of low scoring, Rayner claimed the title by one shot from in form Andy Fairhall who shot a net 65. Gerald Davies finished third with a net 66 two shots clear of Chris Fisher in fourth place.

Meanwhile, Tobias Pinnington won the junior Jilly Roger Trophy. Pinnington won on countback with 34 points from Harvey Cooper.