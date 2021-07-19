Monday, 19 July 2021

Harries helps win captain’s day

BADGEMORE PARK’s men’s captain John Grace held his captain’s day Stableford tournament last week.

The team of Allen Harries, Steve Wyeth, Bill Campbell and Jim Philbrook took the honours with 122 points with Pete Foster, Allison Wood, Terry Killick and Fred Hanham runners up, also on 122. Third place went to Pauline Bishop, Mancel Williams, Seamus Jeffs and Peter Turner with 121 points while John Tugwell, Martyn Walker, Melvyn Keen and Fizz Kassam were fourth with 120 points.

Money raised on the day went to Grace’s chosen charity, SSNAP, which supports sick newborn babies and their parents.

