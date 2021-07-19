Andrews amongst captain’s day winners

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Monday, 19 July 2021
BADGEMORE PARK’S ladies captain Kim Hawksin held her captain’s day last week.
Sylvine Andrews, Joy Wetherell, Wendy Jones and Diana Mann ran out winners in the competition which was a four ball better ball format.
Following play, a Sixties-themed lunch was held outside in the courtyard.
The day raised £435 which will go to the captain’s chosen charity, the Lowland Search and Rescue.
19 July 2021
More News:
Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Siblings complete cycle challenge in memory of father
A BROTHER and sister from Goring raised more than ... [more]
POLL: Have your say