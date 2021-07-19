Monday, 19 July 2021

Andrews amongst captain’s day winners

BADGEMORE PARK’S ladies captain Kim Hawksin held her captain’s day last week.

Sylvine Andrews, Joy Wetherell, Wendy Jones and Diana Mann ran out winners in the competition which was a four ball better ball format.

Following play, a Sixties-themed lunch was held outside in the courtyard.

The day raised £435 which will go to the captain’s chosen charity, the Lowland Search and Rescue.

