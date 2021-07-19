Mordt and Purslow triumph

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
FORMER Henley Cricket captain Bjorn Mordt and David Purslow ran out winners of Henley Golf Club’s James Braid Foursomes.
The competition saw just one point separating the top five groups. Mordt and Purslow triumphed on coutback with 38 points from Simon Bertenshaw and Nigel Hawkins. Gordon Capel and Gerald Davies were third.
Chris Pye ran out winner of senior captain Graham Wingrove’s captain’s day on Monday.
Pye triumphed with 38 points with Ian Pig second with 37 and Richard Fenn third on countback with 36 points.
