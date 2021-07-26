Whittaker has edge

ROB WHITTAKER ran out winner of Henley Golf Club’s men’s captain’s day which was held over two days last week.

Captain Ian Heggie hosted the competition for 200 golfers on Friday and Saturday with Whittker winning on 41 points, one shot better than runner-up Suilven Wagner-Piggott. In third place on countback was 2019 men’s captain Dave Griffin with 38 points.

The 19 and above handicap competition was won by Andrew Chesters with a score of 43 points. David Hussey finished second with 34 points and Des Hele in third with 33 points.

The ladies’ prize was won by Jan Gould with 35 points who beat Alyson Warren on countback. Caroline Archibald finished in third place with 31 points.

The Seniors’ Madger Trophy was won by 19+ captain Timothy Lloyd with a score of 46 points.

Over eighties senior champion Michael Mogridge finished second on countback with 40 points narrowly edging Mike Poulson into third. John Lynch, who won last weeks senior captain’s day, finished fourth with 39 points.