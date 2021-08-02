Monday, 02 August 2021

Elrington in fine form

MICK SMITH, Simon Hearn, Mike Farman and Hugh Elrington ran out winners at Henley Golf Club’s Am-Am event on Sunday.

The event, organised by head professional Mark Howell, saw more than 35 teams battle it out in a competition was a “birdie blitz” format where only scores of par or better received points.

The winning team won the event with 74 points with Henry Bareham, Dave Lawrence, Kenny Roderick and Richard Stow second on 73 and . Chris Cunningham, Len Leigh, Richard Mundy and John Bates thrid with 70.

The event raised more than £400 for the captains’ charity, Cancer Research.

