Hampton leads way

JONATHAN HAMPTON won the Summer Cup held by the senior section of Henley Golf Club on Monday.

Hampton triumphed with a score of 39 Stableford points narrowly edging Richard Fenn into second and Matthew Davis into third. Raymond Crayton finished fourth on countback with 38 points.

The Paul Sambrook junior trophy was won by Edward Pratt with 35 points. Jake Hele finished second on countback with 30 points.