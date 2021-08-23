Monday, 23 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Anderson is crowned champion

Anderson is crowned champion

PAT MELLING and Ian Piggott ran out winners of the Reed Cup at Henley Golf Club last weekend.

The duo took the honours in the mixed event with 38 points on countback with Tina Balzell and David Lee second. Maddy Field and John Bates were third on 37 points.

The Peter Harrison Trophy was won by Brian Douglas with 36 points with Kevin James second on 35 points.

Meanwhile, Millie Anderson ran out winner in Badgemore Park Golf Club’s ladies championship.

The two-day tournament was played over 36 holes stroke play.

Elsewhere, Alison Wood took the honours in the Lyndon Trophy.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33