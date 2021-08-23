Anderson is crowned champion

PAT MELLING and Ian Piggott ran out winners of the Reed Cup at Henley Golf Club last weekend.

The duo took the honours in the mixed event with 38 points on countback with Tina Balzell and David Lee second. Maddy Field and John Bates were third on 37 points.

The Peter Harrison Trophy was won by Brian Douglas with 36 points with Kevin James second on 35 points.

Meanwhile, Millie Anderson ran out winner in Badgemore Park Golf Club’s ladies championship.

The two-day tournament was played over 36 holes stroke play.

Elsewhere, Alison Wood took the honours in the Lyndon Trophy.