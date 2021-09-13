Monday, 13 September 2021

Roderick takes prize

KENNY RODERICK won the President’s Prize competition at Henley Golf Club, hosted by current president Dave Sexon.

Roderick scored 43 points, ahead of runner-up Richard Zoethout who scored 41 points on countback, edging Kenny Kent into third.

The 19 handicap and above competition was won on countback by Eric Willson from Michael Farman with 36 points.

