Father and son win cup

FATHER and son Jake and Simon Blackwell won the Charles Luker Memorial Cup with a score of 40 points at Henley Golf Club last week.

Andrew Chesters and Jeff Ellis finished second on countback with 38 points, edging out the pairings of Paul Smith and Suilven Wagner-Piggott, Keith Brockington and Ian Thomas and Edward Pratt and James Sampson.

James Sampson won the Junior Club Championship for the second year in a row with a round of 72. Sampson claimed the title by nine shots from Matthew Laing who finished second with a 81. Edward Pratt finished in third place with score of 82.