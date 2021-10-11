Trinder takes bursary trophy by single point

NIGEL TRINDER won Henley Golf Club’s Junior Bursary Trophy, which was held in conjunction with the final medal event of the year.

He scored with a net score of 64, ahead of Martin Gosby, who finished second with net 65 and third-placed Len Leigh, who scored net 67.

David Kirk won the Seniors Memorial Trophy with a score of 38 Stableford points, which was a point better than Bernard Wood.

Steve Webb finished third on countback with 36 points, edging out Mike Lynskey into fourth place.

Meanwhile, Badgemore Park Golf Club in Henley has hosted its popular interclub competition.

Sixty players from across 10 clubs took part.

The competition was individual Stableford by club and was won by Royal Ascot Golf Club with 153 points.

Castle Royle came second with 148 points.

Play was followed by an excellent lunch.