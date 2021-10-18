Monday, 18 October 2021

Cup win for Jones

MARK JONES took the honours in Henley Golf Club’s Centenary Cup last weekend.

Jones scored 41 points to claim the title with Jason Livy second on countback with 39 points and Joe Hemani third.

Father and son duo of Martin and Mark Cranstoun claimed the Generation Cup on countback with a score of 39 points narrowly edging out Richard Dodds and Lily Smith into second place. Matthew and Jake Hele finished third with 37 points.

