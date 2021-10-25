Monday, 25 October 2021

Griffin helps England gain edge in annual competition

FOLLOWING an enforced break due to covid, the traditional England versus Scotland match was held at Henley Golf Club last weekend.

Scottish skipper Ian Heggie led his team out with a strong start to go
two up but after six games the match was finely poised at 3-3.

A strong finish by the English captain Dave Griffin helped his side win the match 5-3.

This fixture has been played for 45 years and the series is closely poised at 20 wins for England, 19 to Scotland with five matches tied.

