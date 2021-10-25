Trinder has the edge

NIGEL TRINDER won the SSAFA Stableford men’s trophy at Henley Golf Club last weekend with a score of 40 points.

Jack Dilger finished in second place with 39 points and Dan Heaps third on countback with 38 points edging out David Lee into fourth place.

The SSAFA Stableford ladies’ trophy was won by Erica Brady with a score of 37 points.

Janet Lawson finished a point further back on 36. Sarah Hillas claimed third place on countback with 33 points from Tracey Ellis who finished fourth.