Badgemore name new ladies’ captain

BADGEMORE PARK’S ladies’ section changed captains for the first time in two years when the club held its annual general meeting on Sunday.

Sue Jenkins will be taking over the role from the outgoing Kim Hawkins. Hawkins, who was thanked for her hard work during her two-year stint which included various lockdowns and closures of the club, presented a cheque for £6,061 to her chosen charity, the Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue.

Jenkins will hold her drive in and lunch on Tuesday.