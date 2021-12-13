Leigh has the edge

FREDDIE VAN MIERLO, who represents Watlington on ... [more]
Monday, 13 December 2021
HENLEY held its annual festive competitions last weekend. The men’s turkey trot competition was won on Saturday by Len Leigh with a score of 39 Stableford who narrowly edged out Paul Thomalla on countback. Paul Bradford was third with 38 points.
The mixed turkey trot was won on countback by Sam and Marcel Petrie with 34 Stableford points. Mary and Ron Jacobs finished runners-up with Sarah and Keith Hillas in third place.
13 December 2021
More News:
Villagers flock to arcade for Christmas celebrations
HUNDREDS of people attended a Christmas ... [more]
POLL: Have your say