Leigh has the edge

HENLEY held its annual festive competitions last weekend. The men’s turkey trot competition was won on Saturday by Len Leigh with a score of 39 Stableford who narrowly edged out Paul Thomalla on countback. Paul Bradford was third with 38 points.

The mixed turkey trot was won on countback by Sam and Marcel Petrie with 34 Stableford points. Mary and Ron Jacobs finished runners-up with Sarah and Keith Hillas in third place.