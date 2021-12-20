Monday, 20 December 2021

Jenkins tees off at Badgemore

BADGEMORE Park’s new lady captain Sue Jenkins held her drive-in on Tuesday last week.

With the weather forecast of storm Barra approaching it was agreed to play a seven-hole individual Stableford competition.

The winner on the front nine was Susie Matheson while Sylvine Andrews won the back nine.

The day raised £378 which will go towards Jenkins’s chosen charity, the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.

