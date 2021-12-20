Jenkins tees off at Badgemore

Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
Monday, 20 December 2021
BADGEMORE Park’s new lady captain Sue Jenkins held her drive-in on Tuesday last week.
With the weather forecast of storm Barra approaching it was agreed to play a seven-hole individual Stableford competition.
The winner on the front nine was Susie Matheson while Sylvine Andrews won the back nine.
The day raised £378 which will go towards Jenkins’s chosen charity, the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.
20 December 2021
More News:
Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
School raises £4,000 as village hall craft fair returns
ABOUT 600 people attended the Goring Craft Fair. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say