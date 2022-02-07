Denby and Chandler help sides triumph at Badgemore Park

A CHARITY shop in Sonning Common has changed its ... [more]
Monday, 07 February 2022
BADGEMORE Park’s new lady captain Sue Jenkins held her first charity day last week when a mixed stand-a-side Texas scramble was held with 60 members taking part.
The winning teams were Marion Denby, Barry Stanley and Lesley Mowatt on the front nine and Graham Chandler, Joy Brinsford and Jill O’Driscoll on the back nine.
The day raised £850 which will go towards Jenkins’s chosen charity, the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.
07 February 2022
