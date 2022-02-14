Hub centre at Henley

HENLEY Golf Club, under head coach Mark Howell, has been selected as a hub centre for the Berks, Bucks and Oxon junior development programme.

Fourteen boys between the ages of eight and 12 will receive coaching and on course play and competition against other hub centres potentially leading up to experience on the BB&O county development tour.

The club are now inviting applications for their free coaching scholarships for girls and boys between the ages of six and 16.

No previous golf experience is needed to apply. For furthe details call Henley Golf Club on (01491) 575742.