Captains drive in

THE new men’s and ladies’ captains at Henley Golf Club — Richard Dodds and Karen Pollard — drove off last Saturday.

The competition for guessing where their drives would land was won by Nigel Trinder and Tina Dalzell.

Before the drive in the club held a pairs foursomes competition. Cliff Edwards and Mike Ellis won the men’s event with a score of 39 points. Marcel and Sam Petrie claimed the mixed event by a single point with a score of 38 points while Delia Hudec and Linda Walker triumphed in the ladies’ event with 31 points.