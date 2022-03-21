Monday, 21 March 2022

Cooksley in fine form

CAROL COOKSLEY was the winner of the Mapledurham Golf Club’s March midweek Stableford competition qualifier which was held last week. Cooksley took the honours with 43 points on countback from Adam Hunt.

Nearest the pins went to Mark Hipgrave on the eighth hole and Chris Lee on the 18th.

