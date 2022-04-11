Hunt set new record

ADAM HUNT took the honours in this year’s Roger Dearing Trophy held at Mapledurham Golf Club.

Hunt won the day with a record score of 103 points in the Australian Stableford format competition, setting a new club record in the process.

Doffi Parkinson and Sheila Dindar were runners-up with 100 points, a score that would normally have won the event, with the previous record being 94.

The competition has been running since 2003 and was set up in memory of the club’s former midweek chairman.