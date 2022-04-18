Monday, 18 April 2022

Marcus and Ian triumph

IAN Heggie and Marcus Lovelock ran out winners of the Gray Cup at Henley last weekend, a bogey event run in conjunction with the qualification for the Cavill Statuette knock-out.

The pair won on countback with a score of eight up against the course narrowly edging out Sandy Terris and Tim Edwards into second place. Nigel Woolven and Michael Pell finished third on countback with a score of seven up with Mike Poulson and Edgar Aponte finishing fourth.

The qualifying mark for the Cavill Statuette came at two up with 32 pairs making it through to the knock-out competition.

