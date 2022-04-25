Monday, 25 April 2022

Oldershaw leads way

GERALD Davies and Thomas Oldershaw ran out winners of the Jim MacDonald trophy last weekend in a competition played in Scottish foursomes tradition.

The duo took the honours with a score of 41 Stableford points. Runners-up with 40 points were Len Leigh and Richard Munday with Paul Bradford and Andy Fairhall third on 39.

