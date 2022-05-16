Monday, 16 May 2022

Quick and Priest help side win scramble

THE team of Colin Quick, Geoff Priest, Jill Thompson and Sandra Turnbull took the honours in the Texas Scramble competition held at Hennerton Golf Club where the new club captain’s drove in.

The team took the honours with 47.3 points after new captains Liz Deaney and Keith Griffiths performed their in alongside returning senior men's captain Alan Thompson.

The team of Ash Smith, Ron Martin, Sue Elsbury and Jean Sumner were second with 47.9 points while Andy Sale, Glynis Ormsby, Roger Stapley and Gordon Manning were third on 48.

Elsewhere Babara Langdale, Chris Pitfield, Ann Ellis, and Sefton Hewitt all won nearest the pin prizes whilst Martin Green and Sue Elsbury performed the longest drives.

At the start of the day a cheque for £8,000 was presented to Zoe Lane of Headway Thames Valley by the outgoing captains, Anne Hooper and Patrick Sugrue.

