Monday, 23 May 2022

Outram at the double

GUY Outram won the Luker Putter tournament at Henley Golf Club last Saturday with a net score 67. Kevin Brockington was runner-up and Daniel Lebeau third. Outram had further success on Monday when he won the Seniors Spring Cup with 40 Stableford points. Gordon Edwards was second with 39 points and Steve Webb third with 38.

