Success for Snowden

NIGEL Belcher and Tony Hayden-Cadd won the Garnham Cup at Henley Golf Club last Sunday with a net score of 46, edging out Ian Heggie and Peter Muhley who finished second with Allan Robertson and Joe Pendlebury third.

On Monday Philip Snowden took the honours in the Seniors Memorial Trophy competition with a score of 46 points. Steve Feigan was second with 42 points and Mark Bradley third with 41.