Success for Armson

Goring street party sees residents unite to celebrate the Queen
ABOUT 40 people attended a street party in Goring ... [more]
Monday, 13 June 2022
HENNERTON Golf Club hosted the Berkshire County Ladies Golf Association’s Spring meeting Divisions 2 and 3.
Marion Armson, Barbara Langdale and Sue Reid finished first, third, and fourth in the second division with scores of 44, 43 and 42 respectively. In Division 3, Lucille Richards took the prize for the first nine and Elaine Elliman the prize for the back nine.
Hennerton members were well represented at the Ladies’ Invitation at Sonning Golf Club where Sonning’s Karen Bradley with Hennerton’s Karen Bossom secured first place.
13 June 2022
POLL: Have your say