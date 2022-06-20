Robertson’s team finish top of class

THE annual Borlase Golf Day, which has now been running for 20 years, was competed for by 96 players on Wednesday of last week at Henley Golf Club.

The day got off to a shotgun start at 8.30am in dry but tricky conditions following heavy overnight rain.

The event was won by Borlase School’s PE department — Craig Robertson, Toby Hill, Ben Hoggan and director of hockey Nathan Monk who scored 92 points. Runners-up with 90 points were Henley Golf Club members, Ian and Erica Brady, Chris Fisher and Stephen Johnston playing in team WH Ireland.

The day raised £6,000 which went towards supporting the provision of top class hockey facilities and coaching both at the school and at Marlow Sports Club.

Former BBC presenter Steve Rider took part in the tournament as well as several former international hockey players as well as three current internationals hoping for selection at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games — Jack Turner (former Borlase pupil) and Peter Scott both representing England and Lee Morton, Scotland.

This year a new trophy was presented to the winning team in memory of Freddie Hawkins who passed away earlier this year.