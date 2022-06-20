Abbas and Ramu triumph

CHRIS Gosling ran out gross champion at Mapledurham’s Seniors Club championships with Kevin Kersley as runner-up. In the net competition Gosling was runner-up with Errol Carrington running out winner.

In the ladies’ competition the overall gross winner was Karen Bridges with Sue Rogers runner-up. Carole Gardner won the net championship with Nicole Allnut runner-up.

Last weekend’s club championships saw Tanveer Abbas win the men’s title with a three-way tie for runners-up spot between Alan Morrow, Akhil Handa and Shashi Kiran Mali. In the net competition Gordon McCoy was victorious with Mark Oglesby runner-up.

The ladies’ club champion was won by Shwetha Ramu with Jess Kennedy runner-up. Ruth Perkins was runner-up in the net competition which was won by Noreen Davey.