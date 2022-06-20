Monday, 20 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Abbas and Ramu triumph

CHRIS Gosling ran out gross champion at Mapledurham’s Seniors Club championships with Kevin Kersley as runner-up. In the net competition Gosling was runner-up with Errol Carrington running out winner.

In the ladies’ competition the overall gross winner was Karen Bridges with Sue Rogers runner-up. Carole Gardner won the net championship with Nicole Allnut runner-up.

Last weekend’s club championships saw Tanveer Abbas win the men’s title with a three-way tie for runners-up spot between Alan Morrow, Akhil Handa and Shashi Kiran Mali. In the net competition Gordon McCoy was victorious with Mark Oglesby runner-up.

The ladies’ club champion was won by Shwetha Ramu with Jess Kennedy runner-up. Ruth Perkins was runner-up in the net competition which was won by Noreen Davey.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33