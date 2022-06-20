Monday, 20 June 2022

Cup win for Edwards

MARK Farmar ran out winner of Henley Golf Club’s Francis-Francis 19+ Trophy on Friday of last week with Stableford score of 37 points. Richard Thomas was second with 36 and Steve Knott third, also with 36.

The following day Tim Edwards won the the Wetton Cup and Ladies Cup knockout qualifier with a net score of 64. Andrew Stradling was second with 67 and Martyn Metcalfe third with 68.

