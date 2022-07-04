Clark and Leigh crowned Hennerton club champions

STEVE CLARK and Katherine Leigh took the men’s and ladies’ Hennerton Club Championship honours respectively in the two-day tournament.

Clark ran out winner with 144 points with Rob Cox second with 148 and Tom Oliver third on 149 while Leigh won the ladies’ section with 147 points with Liz Deaney second on 167 and Evie Napier third on 168.

Meanwhile in the net results, Patrick Sugrue won the men’s contest with 122 points with James Hinsley runner-up on 125 while Barbara Langdale won the ladies’ section with 131 with Anne Hooper runner-up with 133.

Meanwhile the team of Paul Deaney, Nuala Priest, Eileen Holmes and Wayne Richards finished with a decisive score of 46.1 points to win the mixed Texas Scramble competition.

In second place was the team of Roger Stapley, Marion Armson, Lucille Richards and John Duffy with Chris Thompson, Ann Ellis, Val Doyle and Nick Duncan third.