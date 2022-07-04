Harris-White shakes off injury to win title

ALEX HARRIS-WHITE won the Badgemore Park club championship to claim the Cyril Stevens Challenge Trophy for the third time in the 36-hole two-day event last weekend.

Twenty-one-year-old Harris-White was keen to try and capture the Championship again, having already taken the title in 2018 at the age of 17, and again in 2020.

Harris-White had a narrow lead after the first day and watched by a cheering crowd by the 18th green, recorded a par-par finish on the second day to claim the Club Championship with rounds of 74 and 74 for a total score of 148. His consistent rounds of net 72 and 72 also earned him the Directors Trophy title with a combined net score of 144, with the trophies presented by the men’s captain, John Tugwell.

The win was all the more impressive given that Harris-White was still recovering and receiving treatment from recently breaking his right hand.

In second place and picking up the Gus Drake Trophy for the second year running was Calum Miller. Miller’s score of 155 was not sufficient to force a repeat of last year's dramatic play-off. Jake Elias was third with a combined score of 157.