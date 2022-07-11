AN OUTSTANDING nett 65 saw Rob Ellerby win the Hemani Challenge Cup at Henley Golf Club on Sunday. Second was Brad Young with a nett 67 and in third place came David Lawrence with a nett 68.

On Monday the club held its Senior Captain’s Day which was won by Craig Breeze with an impressive 41 points.

Bryn Teasdale came second with 40 points and Des Hele came third with 39 points.