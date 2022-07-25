Success for Hillas

HENLEY Golf Club held their captain’s day competitions at their Harpsden course last Saturday.

In the ladies’ section a Stableford competition was held and won by Sarah Hillas with 41 points. Jent Lawson was runner-up with 37 and Maddie field third on 35.

Paul Thomalla won the men’s Stableford with 45 poitns. Adrian Raynor was runner-up with 40 points and Paul Masterman third, also on 40.

Fred Maroudas won the men’s 19+ Stableford with 40 points with Michael Farman second and Greg Grashoff third.