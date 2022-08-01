Monday, 01 August 2022

Thomas in fine form

BOB THOMAS and Richard Zoethout ran out winners of Henley Golf Club’s James Braid Foursomes on Sunday with a combined score of 38 points.

In second place was Peter Holloway and Chris Pye with 37 points and third Gordon Capel and Gerald Davies.

