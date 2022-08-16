Sports clubs hoping not to be hit by hosepipe ban

SPORTS clubs in the Henley area are hoping they will not be affected by the forthcoming hosepipe ban.

Thames Water has said it will bring in restrictions in the near future following weeks of hot dry weather, which has left grassland and parks yellow and brown.

The company said demand was at its highest for 25 years and urged customers to conserve supplies.

The croquet lawns at Phyllis Court Club in Henley could be affected.

Player Chris Roberts said: “We have lush greens at the moment as we have an automatic watering system and contracted gardeners who are perhaps the best we have ever had.

“The rest of the grounds are looking parched, as you can imagine, although there is still green in places.”

Club secretary Chris Hogan said: “While Thames Water maintains that no decision has been made yet, it will go one of two ways.

“The hosepipe ban may include sports playing fields or they will do what they did last time and restrict them for domestic use.

“I hope they will do what they did last time and am keeping my fingers crossed.”

Sally Daniells, who chairs Henley Bowls Club, which is based at Mill Meadows, said if Thames Water and Bowls England advised against watering greens, the season would end early.

She said: “We have an automatic watering system that comes on late at night but we haven’t played for the last few days because of the heat.

“We thought it was better to not put our members in that situation where it is too hot to be out so we have scaled down things at the moment.

“When there was a hosepipe ban before we were exempt. I don’t know what will happen this time but certainly we will adhere to whatever Thames Water and Bowls England tell us to do.

“If we can’t water the green, then we can’t water the green.

“It will be a bit like covid and we will just have to stop until we are allowed to play again. The season ends next month when the ground gets reseeded anyway.”

Henley Golf Club is one of many to have its own private borehole rather than relying on mains water.

The club has a water extraction allowance under a licence issued by the Environment Agency.

General manager Mike Stevens said: “As a club, we are very cognisant of the lack of rainfall in the local area and accordingly have been prudent with our use of water on the course.

“Our extraction licence allows us to use water from April 1 to September 30. We have currently used less than half of the permitted volume.

“We will further reduce our usage in the remaining six weeks of the permitted period in line with the request from the Environment Agency.”

Gary Stangoe, general manager of The Caversham golf club near Mapledurham, said: “We have a borehole and we work to an allocation.

“We are just watering the essential parts of the course but, if required, we would just do the greens and have to reduce the watering at the tees.

“Grass is a resilient thing. You have to work quite hard to kill it but we have to be responsible and we have reduced our watering quite dramatically and we can go further if we need.

“We fully understand the priorities and we will adapt accordingly.

“Mother Nature has a way of correcting itself and help things balance out. I am keenly following the storms at the moment and hoping it rains soon.”

The outfield at Henley Cricket Club has been worse affected by the extreme heat but the square at the Brakspear Ground has fared better due to a pop-up sprinkler system. Grounds chairman Ian Nugent said: “The outfield is so brown, the grass is like straw with the square being the only bit which looks vaguely green.

“We do not use mains water as we have a borehole at the side of the ground which we pump water from.

“We haven’t had to do more watering because of the irrigation system which we can control using a mobile phone.

“We are now putting it on at night rather than during the day so the water just doesn’t evaporate.

Denise Jones, marketing and administration manager at the Greenshoots nursery in Peppard, said staff were having to water the plants more often.

She said: “Like everybody, we have struggled in the heat.

“We are trying to stand the plants in water to protect them as best we can and we are making sure that someone can come in over the weekend to keep everything watered.”

The nursery is part of the Ways and Means Trust,which which supports adults with disabilities and poor mental health,

Mrs Jone said: We have had to tell our service users not to come in on the hottest days for their own safety. Because of the nature of what we do, we spend most of our time outside.

“If there is a hosepipe ban we will be taking the lead from the trustees of the charity as to how to work with it.”