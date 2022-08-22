President’s trophy triumph for Henley

HENLEY Golf Club ladies’ scratch team won the prestigious Oxfordshire President’s Trophy competition at Oxford Golf Club.

The three Henley pairings, playing foursomes matchplay in the event played over many rounds culminating in the finals day, were Janet Lawson and Sarah Hillas, skipper Sally Woolven and Clare Dodds and Mairi Weir and Alex Howe.

The semi finals took place in the morning with Frilford Heath having a comfortable win against Huntercombe.

Henley played Tadmarton Heath in the other semi-final and had a tight, tough match, eventually winning 2-1.

The Henley pairings of Lawson and Hillas and Woolven and Dodds all won close matches. In the afternoon final Lawson and Hillas went off first against Kate Evans and Frere and the match went all the way to the final putt on the 18th with Henley coming out on top.

One handicapper Jane Binning and her partner Annie Gowing played well in the second pairing against Woolven and Dodds but Weir and Howe — the third pair — had a fine win on the 17th against two former members of Oxford Golf Club as Henley won 2-1.

Meanwhile in the men’s section, Henley hosted their Senior Summer Cup and Stanbrook qualifier on Monday. Chris Pye took the honours with 46 points with Geoffrey Foster second on 45 and Kevin McCourt third on 43.