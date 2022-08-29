Luckett leads the way

JERRY LUCKETT ran out winner of the Peter Harrison Trophy at Henley Golf Club last Saturday. Luckett took the honours with 43 points with Steve Feigen second, also on 43 where he lost out on countback with Harry Winstanley third with 38 points. On Sunday Geoffrey and Valerie Foster won the Reed Cups with a combined score of 41 points. A close second place was Brad and Jane Young who also scored 41 points, while in third was Jeff and Tracey Ellis with 40 points.