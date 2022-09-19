Monday, 19 September 2022

19 September 2022

Lawson and Bradley triumph

JANET LAWSON and Mark Bradley ran out winners of Henley Golf Club’s annual club championships held last weekend.

Lawson took the honours in the ladies event with rounds of 81 and 80 over the two days. Karen Pollard (79 and 83) was runner-up with Moran Broom (82 and 84) third.

Bradley took the honours in the men’s competition with two rounds of 69. Tom Fallon was runner-up with scores of 69 and 71 and Zac Jones third with 65 and 75.

