Pedlar Cup success for Trinder

NIGEL Trinder shot an impressive net 66 to win the Pedlar Cup at Henley Golf Club last Saturday.

Trinder won the competition by one shot from Marc Donnelly who recorded a net 67. In third place was Peter Craig with a net score of 68.

On Monday Alan Gaffney won the Seniors Autumn Salver with a score of 39 points. In second place was Guy Van Zwanenberg with 37 points and John Bates third with 36 points.

Badgemore Park held their annual ladies’ interclub competition on Thursday of last week in an event that was competed for by 11 clubs.

The winning team in the individual Stableford competition, played in teams of four, was that of Mapledurham’s Shewtha Ramu, Harleyford’s Liz Duncan, Winter Hill’s Carole Smith and Sand Martins’ Imelda Dalton.

The runner-up was Hennerton’s Sue Elsbury, Castle Royle’s Debbie Corless, The Springs’ Sue Winton and Royal Ascot’s Sue Wescombe. Winter Hill were the best club with Sand Martins runners-up. Diane Elliott from Harleyford won the prize for best individual, who had not won a prize.

Hennerton Golf Club’s ladies’ captain Liz Deaney held her ladies’ invitation match where £401 was raised for her charity, Me2Club.

The team challenge event, where groups of four players play each other in a Stableford scoring match saw the ladies triumph with 36 points. The men and clubhouse were joints runners-up with the seniors in fourth place.