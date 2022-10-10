Monday, 10 October 2022

Trophy win for Fisher

CHRIS Fisher ran out winner of Henley Golf Club’s Junior Bursary Trophy competition on Sunday.

Fisher triumphed with a net score of 68, winning on countback from Andy McLoughlin in second and Matt Heaps in third.

Meanwhile, in the Seniors President’s Trophy held on Monday, Anthony Allen took the honours with 40 points. In second place on countback was Les Franklin and third Philip Snowden.

10 October 2022

