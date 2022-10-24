Monday, 24 October 2022

24 October 2022

Mortimore triumphs

ALISTAIR Mortimore ran out winner of Henley Golf Club’s mixed SSAFA Stableford Trophy competition last Saturday.

Mortimore triumphed with 37 points with John Chavtor second on 36 on countback from third placed Michael Walker.

On Monday Tim Edwards won the rescheduled Seniors Madger Trophy with 39 points. In second place was Bob Thomas with 37 points ahead of John Lynch on third on countback.

24 October 2022

