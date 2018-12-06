Raiders attack woman

THREE men armed with baseball bats broke into a farmhouse and attacked a woman while demanding money.

The gang struck at the property off the B4526 between Crays Pond and Goring Heath on Monday evening.

The woman, who is in her thirties, was with a young boy and girl. It is understood the gang restrained the boy during the assault.

The trio were chased away by members of the public who had seen the incident unfolding.

Police were called and the woman and children were taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading as a precaution.

Police are appealing for information. All three members of the gang wore dark clothing and had their faces covered. Two were white and the other was black.

A red Nissan Qashqai was seen in the lay-by outside the former RAF Woodcote site on the other side of the road before the incident. It is not known whether this was connected.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 43180367986.