Teacher retires

A TEACHER has retired from the Oratory Preparatory School after 30 years of service.

Andrew Willson joined the independent Catholic school in Goring Heath in 1988 and his children, Alfie, Tom and Maddie, were all educated there.

He has served as head of history and IT, a maths teacher, games coach, director of studies, deputy academic head, housemaster and school photographer, among other roles.

Mr Willson’s wife Helen, who joined the school soon after him, will continue as an art teacher.

Assistant head Chris Sexon said: “Andrew’s ability as a games coach brought out the best in pupils and few will forget his performances in school productions.

“His portrayal of the Dame in Aladdin will remain in the memories of all who saw it.

“We thank Mr Willson for his 30 years of service. He contributed to the school on an immeasurable scale and will be sorely missed by staff and pupils alike.”