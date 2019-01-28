Council admits mistakes and criticises trustees

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council admits the first planning officer’s advice was “inconsistent” with the fact that the earlier courtyard refurbishment needed listed building consent.

But it says the trustees’ failure to seek any kind of permission before carrying out the work was clearly a breach of planning control and went against the officer’s advice.

It also accepts that it failed on subsequent occasions to advise that listed building consent was needed. Adrian Duffield, the council’s head of planning, replies: “I am confident that my officers will bring their ongoing enforcement investigation to an appropriate conclusion that is consistent with planning law... and good practice.

“I acknowledge the flaws in the council’s past handling of this matter and offer my sincere apologies for those.

“I am satisfied, however, that my officers have taken all the appropriate steps to correct the situation.” A council spokesman said: “We have carried out a full investigation into the complaint about officers and the planning decisions at Goring Heath almshouses and have responded to the complainants directly.

“In our response, we have acknowledged that there were some mistakes in our past handling of a planning issue and have offered our sincere apologies.

“We have taken all the appropriate steps to address the situation.”