Scholars on the up

PUPILS at the Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath were awarded a record 27 scholarships this year.

Some will progress to the main Oratory School at Woodcote in September while others will go to other independent schools.

It is a significant increase on the previous record of 18 scholarships achieved in 2008.

Headmaster Rob Stewart said: “The most important factor, and that which makes me most proud, is the entire process rather than the
outcome.

“I’m proud of each pupil’s desire and drive, combined with the growth in maturity as they fully extended themselves to meet their full potential.

“In many cases, pupils do this without achieving an award — there were some notable performances from those who did very well in scholarship exams for highly selective schools.”

