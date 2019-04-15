HGV drivers ignore warnings

WHITCHURCH parish councillors are to discuss ways of stopping lorries coming through the village with their counterparts in Goring Heath.

The village has a 7.5-tonne weight limit in place to reduce air pollution. However, many lorry drivers ignore this and try to pass through, only to find they can’t fit under Pangbourne railway bridge. They then turn around and come through Whitchurch a second time.

One solution could be more signage at the turn-off from the B4526 to Whitchurch at Crays Pond, which is in Goring Heath parish.

However, Oxfordshire County council, the highways authority, says the existing signage is adequate.

The parish councils could ask the BP Technology Centre at Whitchurch Hill, also in Goring Heath, to continue reminding delivery drivers that Whitchurch is out of bounds.