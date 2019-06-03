Now prep school girls can play cricket too

GIRLS at the Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath are playing cricket for the first time.

The sport was previously only played by boys while girls played rounders but the independent co-educational school made the change as women’s cricket is becoming more popular nationally so more prep schools offer it to both sexes and compete against each other.

All seven of the Oratory Prep’s girls’ teams won their matches in their debut against Holme Grange School in Wokingham and every girl had the chance to bat, bowl and field.

Sophi Butler, head of girls’ games, said: “Our girls have taken to it with an open mind and absolutely love this new sport. They are already showing great progress with their techniques for both bowling and batting and are also enjoying learning the tactics.

“With such an excellent start to the season, we anticipate great things from the girls over the coming weeks and are excited to see their skills develop.”